Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 626,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

