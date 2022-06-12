VAULT Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,413.72 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $197,413.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00340415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00438563 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,664 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

