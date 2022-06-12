Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.66 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

