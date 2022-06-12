Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

