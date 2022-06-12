UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.48 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $6.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00020021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

