Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

