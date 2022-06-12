Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,000 ($50.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.38) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,639.50 ($45.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,588.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.