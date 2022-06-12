UBS Group Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

