UBS Group Cuts Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target to €21.00

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €21.70 ($23.33) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.95) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.