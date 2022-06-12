Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.