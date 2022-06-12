Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $114,321.04 and $719.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00338127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00438669 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

