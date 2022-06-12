Truist Financial Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.