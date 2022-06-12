TrueFi Hits Market Cap of $41.64 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

