TRON Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. TRON has a market cap of $6.95 billion and approximately $840.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001835 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,539,356,117 coins and its circulating supply is 92,539,359,331 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.