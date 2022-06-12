Trias (TRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,875.37 or 0.99995202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

