Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 259.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of TACA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.