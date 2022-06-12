Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,036.26 or 1.00094214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.