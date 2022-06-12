TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 95,144 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.