Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 28,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,009. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

