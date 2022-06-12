Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 583,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.06. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 94.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.7916459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

TPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.54.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.