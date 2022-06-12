Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of TITN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,143. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

