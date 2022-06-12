ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $8,554.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

