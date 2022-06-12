THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.98 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $798.71 million and $68.98 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

