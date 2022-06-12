Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$3.07. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 9,525 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65.
