The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price to $5.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

