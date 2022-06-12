The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $12.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Poshmark alerts:

NASDAQ POSH opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,505,092 shares of company stock valued at $27,748,901.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Poshmark by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.