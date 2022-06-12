The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,700 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.14) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £80.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($54.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,813.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,791.94.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($46.88) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,360.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

