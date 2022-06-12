The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €182.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €146.85 ($157.90).

AIR opened at €102.00 ($109.68) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.80. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

