The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

