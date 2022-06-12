The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,041 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $74,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.22 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

