The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.42) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

