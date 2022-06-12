Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.71.

TXRH stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

