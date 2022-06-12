Telsey Advisory Group Boosts J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $24.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 million, a PE ratio of 234.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

