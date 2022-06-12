TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$24.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.11. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$64.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total value of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

