Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 115 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($187.34).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($71,731.67).
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.58) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
