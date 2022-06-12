Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 115 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($187.34).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($71,731.67).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.58) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

