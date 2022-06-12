Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.40

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 169216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.