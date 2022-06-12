Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 172,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.18.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

