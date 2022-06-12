SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 184.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.39.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.