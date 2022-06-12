SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

