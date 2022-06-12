Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $$1.22 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

