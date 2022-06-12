Sumokoin Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $812,725.61 and $7,636.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00593609 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,044,805 coins and its circulating supply is 45,344,805 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

