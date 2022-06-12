Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 7,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

