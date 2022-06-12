Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stake Raised by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Stratus Properties makes up approximately 7.7% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Stratus Properties worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a positive return on equity of 28.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

