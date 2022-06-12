StockNews.com Upgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to “Buy”

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

