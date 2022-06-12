StockNews.com Upgrades BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.33.

BeiGene stock opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $93,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

