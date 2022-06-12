StockNews.com Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.