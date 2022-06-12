StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

