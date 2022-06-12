StockNews.com Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

