StockNews.com Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 148,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.