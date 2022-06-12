StockNews.com Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 76.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 180.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.